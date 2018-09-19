‘Very exciting!’ Trump praises Pyongyang summit results & declarations

US President Donald Trump said the results of the latest meeting between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang and their joint declaration were “very exciting.”

Trump in particular praised the North Korean leader’s willingness to allow international monitors to witness the dismantling of the nation’s missile and rocket engine test site. “Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts,” Trump tweeted.

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

....returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

The US leader applauded the fact that “no rocket or nuclear testing” would be conducted by the North, calling the Pyongyang declaration a “very exciting” one.

Read more

Following Moon’s historic visit to the North Korean capital, unprecedented steps towards reconciliation and denuclearization on the peninsula have been spelled out in the joint declaration.

Most notably, the North agreed to permanently shut down its Sohae Satellite Launching Station, under the watchful eye of international monitors. Kim and Moon also agreed to remove all nuclear weapons and other threats to peace in the Korean Peninsula while consenting to take further concrete denuclearization steps if Washington were willing to reciprocate.

“The North expressed its willingness to continue taking additional steps, such as permanent shutdown of the Yongbyon nuclear facility, should the United States take corresponding measures under the spirit of the June 12 North Korea-US joint statement,” the declaration said, as quoted by Yonhap.

The North Korea-US talks had somewhat stalled in the months after the historic Singapore summit in June, and especially after Trump cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang last month, citing the lack of progress in the denuclearization process.

While Trump has yet to comment on the possibility of the resumption of direct talks with the North, Moon during the joint press conference on Wednesday noted that he hoped “the talks between the North and the US [would] quickly resume.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!