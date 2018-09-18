‘71 yrs of spying & regime change’: CIA tweets about birthday, gets trolled in comments

The CIA has tweeted a GIF marking its 71st birthday – and while some folks on Twitter took the opportunity to express their sincere thanks to the intelligence agency for the work it does, others were, let’s just say, not so kind.

The simple self-congratulatory GIF showed confetti falling over the years ‘1947 - 2018’ with the words “celebrating 71 years” written underneath and the CIA’s logo in the middle. It wasn’t long before the responses to the birthday tweet started rolling in.

Some Americans praised the “heroes” of the organization and the “sacrifices” made to ‘keep the US safe’.

We rarely see any of you nor know any of your names. We never hear about your deeds, your sacrifices and all of the ways in which you keep us safe. Happy Birthday to you, CIA. Thank you for all you do. You are heroes, every last one of you. — Sheareh (@sheareh) September 18, 2018

Thanks for keeping us safe. — Amy (@AmyKolev) September 18, 2018

A significant proportion of the responses, however, came from users calling the agency out for its questionable behavior over the past 71 years.



One user congratulated the CIA on 71 years of “deception, death and destruction,” while another noted it had been 71 years chock full with “espionage and regime change” abroad. One user was more straightforward and condemned the more than seven decades of “supporting terrorists” and “killing all sorts of innocent people along the way.”

Of deception, death and destruction, war crimes and crimes against humanity. ICC needs to dock you in the Hague, you demented Ivy League excuses for human beings. — CJ Saalman (@CJSaalman) September 18, 2018

Celebrating 71 years of espionage and regime change. — Jacob Graham (@Thegrahammy) September 18, 2018

71 years of illegally overthrowing governments worldwide, supporting terrorists of all stripes, and killing all sorts of innocent people along the way. America....Fuck Yeah. — 🌈A Peter Of Color (@WamsuttaLives) September 18, 2018

Some tongue in cheek responses made reference to the organization’s notorious secrecy and omnipotence.

Happy (redacted)🍰 — Thomas Keen (@TheRealTomKeen) September 18, 2018

71 years of what ? That's the question — Patrick (@lmkhurling) September 18, 2018

I've left my greetings to you in my Private Messages with my girlfriend on a Facebook. — Sтепан Pетарда (@dontreallyexist) September 18, 2018

Me: Blow out the candle & make a wish

CIA: 😚💨🎂

Me: What’d you wish for?

CIA: Shhhh it’s a secret — Mojavi (@Mojavi_8) September 18, 2018

Others had some burning questions they wanted answered. Like, for example, if there is something the US public still doesn’t know about the 9/11 terror attacks – or if the CIA could use its overthrowing powers to “do something” about the current president in the White House, Donald Trump.

Tell us the truth about 9/11 — LucaMIG♤ (@LucaMigliore3) September 18, 2018

Thank you all for your service. Can you please do something about the tyrant currently occupying 1600 Penn. Ave.? — Mimi Franco (@MimiFrancoPhoto) September 18, 2018

One user suggested that 71 years might be a good time to “call it quits and let the people of the world live in peace”.

Seems like a good time to call it quits and let the people of the world live in peace — Andres (@futb0livariano) September 18, 2018

