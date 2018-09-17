Multiple cars on fire as monster blaze tears through New York mall parking garage (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

An inferno has engulfed two levels of a parking garage in New York, consuming multiple cars. Firefighters are battling to contain the ‘seventh-alarm’ blaze that has already seen the entire Kings Plaza Shopping Center evacuated.

Thick, black smoke is spewing out of the Brooklyn parking garage after the fire broke out just before 9am. Some 20 firefighting units are on the scene.

Two members of the public are being treated for injuries, while 15 firefighters are being treated for non-life threatening conditions, including smoke inhalation.

More than 50 #FDNY units and more than 200 members continue to operate on scene of a 7-alarm fire at 5100 Kings Plaza #Brooklynpic.twitter.com/x66y0tAdpN — FDNY (@FDNY) September 17, 2018

#FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 6-alarm fire, 5100 Kings Plaza #Brooklynpic.twitter.com/ayG2dke1YL — FDNY (@FDNY) September 17, 2018

Videos uploaded to social media show thick, black smoke billowing from the multi-level carpark, wreaking havoc for motorists. Eyewitness Dennis Stephan wrote on Twitter: “Incredible amount of smoke pouring out of Kings Plaza parking lot. Sustained thick black smoke. Hard to imagine there won’t be some concern of structural damage.”

Incredible amount of smoke pouring out of Kings Plaza parking lot. Sustained thick black smoke. Hard to imagine there won't be some concern of structural damage. #KingsPlaza#Brooklyn — Dennis Stephan (@DennisStephan22) September 17, 2018

UPDATE: #FDNY now requesting a FIFTH alarm. Fire started at multiple vehicle on fire in parking garage. FDNY has no way of getting trucks into garage due to low ceilings. pic.twitter.com/oQoXro8JIY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2018

BREAKING: Fire at Kings Plaza shopping center is now a 6 alarm. Multiple marine units have been requested to try and fight the blaze from the water. pic.twitter.com/Kl5esS3B6m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2018

It is understood that some water units are assisting in fighting the blaze.

Kings Plaza Shopping Center has taken to Twitter to urge residents to steer clear of the mall to allow the New York Fire Department to tackle the blaze. The shopping center is home to more than 120 stores.

Kings Plaza currently closed. Multiple cars on fire in garage and smoke conditions. FDNY on scene. Avoid area. — Kings Plaza Mall (@KingsPlazaMall) September 17, 2018

