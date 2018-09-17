HomeUS News

Multiple cars on fire as monster blaze tears through New York mall parking garage (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Videos on Twitter have captured the black smoke spewing out of the Brooklyn parking lot. / Twitter
An inferno has engulfed two levels of a parking garage in New York, consuming multiple cars. Firefighters are battling to contain the ‘seventh-alarm’ blaze that has already seen the entire Kings Plaza Shopping Center evacuated.

Thick, black smoke is spewing out of the Brooklyn parking garage after the fire broke out just before 9am. Some 20 firefighting units are on the scene.

Two members of the public are being treated for injuries, while 15 firefighters are being treated for non-life threatening conditions, including smoke inhalation.

Videos uploaded to social media show thick, black smoke billowing from the multi-level carpark, wreaking havoc for motorists. Eyewitness Dennis Stephan wrote on Twitter: “Incredible amount of smoke pouring out of Kings Plaza parking lot. Sustained thick black smoke. Hard to imagine there won’t be some concern of structural damage.”

It is understood that some water units are assisting in fighting the blaze.

Kings Plaza Shopping Center has taken to Twitter to urge residents to steer clear of the mall to allow the New York Fire Department to tackle the blaze. The shopping center is home to more than 120 stores.

