Trump adviser who President 'allowed to cooperate' with Mueller to step down

White House Counsel Don McGahn is to step down this fall, President Trump has announced. News of McGahn’s departure comes after it was revealed he was questioned by Robert Mueller’s ‘Russiagate’ investigation.

“White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service!”

White House Counsel Don McGahn will be leaving his position in the fall, shortly after the confirmation (hopefully) of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court. I have worked with Don for a long time and truly appreciate his service! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

McGahn has served as White House Counsel and assistant to Trump since January 2017, and worked on the President’s campaign one year beforehand. McGahn made the news earlier this month when it was revealed that he had been cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing and still fruitless ‘Russiagate’ probe.

McGahn was questioned by Mueller’s team for 30 hours over the last nine months. Trump has described Mueller’s investigation as a politically-motivated “witch hunt,” and “McCarthyism at its worst,” but gave McGahn his full blessing to cooperate with Mueller.

Announcement that WH Counsel Don McGahn to step down, comes 11 days after it was reported he submitted to 30 hours of questioning by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller over the past 9 months. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 29, 2018

McGahn has been something of a shadow figure, gaining little personal spotlight in the tumultuous atmosphere surrounding Trump's White House. He has, nevertheless, played key roles in the country's judiciary, including Trump's appointment of Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch, as well as a number of federal court judges.



Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

