'Serial dine-and-dash dater' accused of ditching women with tab faces 13yrs in jail

A Los Angeles man faces up to 13 years in prison after he allegedly dined and dashed on the dollar of multiple women he met through dating apps and websites.

Paul Gonzales appeared in front of a LA judge on Monday charged with seven counts of extortion, defrauding an innkeeper and one count of grand theft.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Gonzales used dinner date to get his fill of food and alcohol before skipping out when it was time to pay the bill. Prosecutors say he collectively defrauded his dates of more than $950.

Gonzales is described as “taking financial advantage” of eight women he arranged dates with through apps and websites between May 2016 and April 2018. In one incident, a woman said she thought Gonzales was going to pay her back.

“He allegedly went to dinner with them at restaurants in Pasadena, Long Beach, Burbank and Los Angeles, where he ordered and consumed food and drinks, then allegedly left without paying any of the bill,” Deputy District Attorney Michael Fern said.

Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces up to 13 years in state prison if convicted of all charges.

