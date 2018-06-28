Five dead in Annapolis paper shooting, gunman in custody – police

Five people have been shot dead and several more injured by a gunman at the offices of Capital Gazette, a newspaper in the Maryland capital of Annapolis. The shooter is in custody, police said.

“There are several people who have died,” Anne Arundel County executive Steven Schuh told reporters on Thursday afternoon. “The shooter is in custody and being interrogated.”

“We do have fatalities and we do have serious injuries,” acting police chief Bill Kramph said, adding later that there were "five dead." Police is interviewing numerous witnesses as well as the suspect.

“We did recover what we thought may have been an explosive device,” Kramph said in response to questions whether a grenade was found on the scene. Over 170 people were safely evacuated from the building.

There were multiple reports from local media that “at least four people” have been shot. Officers reportedly arrived less than two minutes after the call. A massive police presence remains on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, an office park across the street from the Annapolis Mall.

"A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead," Gazette's crime report reporter Phil Davis said on Twitter, while waiting to be interviewed by police. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload."

Anne Arundel Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News the attacker was in custody. Emergency scanner traffic spoke of “four deceased." Witnesses told local media the attacker was armed with a shotgun. Police have called it a "long gun" of some sort.

The suspect had no identification documents. He has not been identified.

“We do have injuries. We did have an active shooter situation,” Lt. Ryan Frashure, spokesman for the Anne Arundel Police Department, told reporters earlier.

“There was no gunfire exchanged between officers and the suspect,” Frashure said at a press conference Thursday evening.

Two patients were transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center, which was placed on lockdown for about an hour. They had with minor injuries that were not caused by gunshots, according to WJLA-TV. Police have not confirmed the number of people injured, but gave the estimate at "around three."

Following speculation that the shooting may have been motivated by hostility for the media, police in Baltimore and New York City have stationed officers at newsrooms for protection.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, confirmed that police have visited their newsroom on Thursday afternoon.

There is no information about the motive for Thursday's attack. The Gazette is a local newspaper that published community news, high school sports scores, classified ads, and other news stories of local significance.

Annapolis is a city of some 40,000 residents on the shores of Chesapeake Bay, and is the state capital of Maryland.

