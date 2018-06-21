XXXTentacion shooting: Police charge suspect with first-degree murder

Police have arrested a man suspected of killing hip-hop artist ‘XXXTentacion’ during an apparent robbery in Florida on Monday night.

Dedrick D Williams, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder following the death of the 20-year-old rapper, real name Jahseh Onfroy outside a motorcycle dealership in south Florida.

Williams, who reportedly has previous arrests for cocaine and weapons possession as well as domestic violence and aggravated assault, has also been charged with violating his probation for theft of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid licence, according to TMZ.

