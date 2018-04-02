HomeUS News

CNN called out for celebrating JFK’s ‘legendary’ infidelity in new documentary

©  John Greim / LightRocket / Getty Images
CNN has been accused of glorifying President John F. Kennedy’s notorious infidelities while promoting a new docu-series on the Kennedy family.

As part of promotions for ‘The Kennedys’, CNN tweeted a clip about JFK’s “legendary love life” — specifically his affair with actress Judy Campbell, who was also reportedly in a relationship with the head of the Chicago mafia.

CNN has been accused of hypocrisy, given the network’s harsher response to allegations of infidelity and harassment by current President Donald Trump. Trump has been accused of having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 and paying her off to stay quiet. He is also accused of having an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal, also in 2006.

JFK’s predatory behavior was shockingly revealed in a 2012 memoir when former White House intern Mimi Alford claimed she lost her virginity to the president in his wife Jackie Kennedy’s bedroom on her fourth day working in the press office.

“Once we were alone in his wife’s bedroom, he’d maneuvered me so swiftly and unexpectedly, and with such authority and strength, that, short of screaming, I don’t think anything would have thwarted his intentions,” Alford wrote of Kennedy.

Alford also described JFK encouraging her to perform oral sex on one of his aides.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called out what he described as CNN’s double standards and said JFK “certainly would have been labeled a sexual predator in this #MeToo moment.”

 

