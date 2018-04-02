CNN called out for celebrating JFK’s ‘legendary’ infidelity in new documentary

CNN has been accused of glorifying President John F. Kennedy’s notorious infidelities while promoting a new docu-series on the Kennedy family.

As part of promotions for ‘The Kennedys’, CNN tweeted a clip about JFK’s “legendary love life” — specifically his affair with actress Judy Campbell, who was also reportedly in a relationship with the head of the Chicago mafia.

JFK had a legendary love life. Did one of his affairs connect him with the mob? #TheKennedys Sunday at 9p on CNN. pic.twitter.com/Khb7fxJl64 — CNN Original Series (@CNNOriginals) 29 марта 2018 г.

CNN has been accused of hypocrisy, given the network’s harsher response to allegations of infidelity and harassment by current President Donald Trump. Trump has been accused of having an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 and paying her off to stay quiet. He is also accused of having an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal, also in 2006.

When u outraged by Stormy Daniels 24/7 but celebrate JFK's "legendary" affairs https://t.co/V6BkZbQNsk — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) April 1, 2018

Watching "The Kennedys" on CNN. It's kinda like Jesus Christ Superstar but with less singing. — Hal O' Be Thy Name (@Halbeerz) April 2, 2018

If you tweet about JFK's "legendary" love life as though it's a positive thing, you shouldn't be surprised when people yawn at Trump's, err, activities. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 2, 2018

If it’s Trump, he’s evil and immoral. If it’s JFK, it’s legendary. Got it — Nick Notheis (@godawgs678) April 1, 2018

That’s certainly an interesting way to describe having numerous affairs while president. I think we need to get Anderson Cooper on this to find out if JFK was wearing a condom. https://t.co/y3WD4NqjeE — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 1, 2018

JFK’s predatory behavior was shockingly revealed in a 2012 memoir when former White House intern Mimi Alford claimed she lost her virginity to the president in his wife Jackie Kennedy’s bedroom on her fourth day working in the press office.

“Once we were alone in his wife’s bedroom, he’d maneuvered me so swiftly and unexpectedly, and with such authority and strength, that, short of screaming, I don’t think anything would have thwarted his intentions,” Alford wrote of Kennedy.

Alford also described JFK encouraging her to perform oral sex on one of his aides.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called out what he described as CNN’s double standards and said JFK “certainly would have been labeled a sexual predator in this #MeToo moment.”