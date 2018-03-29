BoycottNetflix : Conservatives threaten to end subscriptions after Rice joins company

Netflix’s appointment of Obama-era UN Ambassador Susan Rice to its board has sparked a boycott among users, who are cancelling their subscriptions.

Rice served as Obama’s national security adviser for four years and was accused of downplaying the 2012 attack on the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya, when she framed it as a spontaneous incident that occurred as a result of protests against an anti-Muslim film, rather than a premeditated attack.

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch was quick to denounce the appointment, saying Netflix was “the perfect place” for someone who blamed a terror attack on a film. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton also chimed in, accusing the company of supporting “Obama corruption.”

The perfect place for a former staffer who blamed a terror attack on a poorly-made short film released long before said attack took place. https://t.co/w8Qc1FQ1N3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2018 Wondering how many patriotic Americans are going to drop their Netflix subscriptions in protest of bringing the corrupt proven liar, Susan Rice, onto their board? If that outrage isn't enough, I guess she was chosen just in time for Netflix to run the forthcoming Obama series https://t.co/bep3EdbzwM — Mal Luber (@LuberMal) March 29, 2018 .@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption -- compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors. https://t.co/o727LHKGmT — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 28, 2018

Many pointed to reports that Obama is in talks with the company about a series as further proof of the company’s liberal leanings. While others highlighted the fact that George Soros is a shareholder in Netflix.

Get #BoycottNetflix TRENDING! RT the hell outta this!



Susan Rice is an unrepentant, reprobate LIAR & career criminal. With no applicable background in film, this, & Obama's deal, are likely money laundering schemes. Follow the Soros money (laundering)! https://t.co/KsIyNA8so4 — Ad Infinitum (@Baby_Blue_2013) March 28, 2018 Time to cancel Netflix!!! Susan Rice, Reed Hastings and George Soros.. "The Three Stooges" https://t.co/o11JieZhtk — Jeff Evans (@jsevans265) March 29, 2018

George Soros leading Shareholder

Susn Rice on the board

Obama wants to create a million of himself

Obama a producer and a will have a show



Do the math and keep your kids away from Netflix — Tammy NRA Proud (@MAGATammy) March 29, 2018 Probably the same reason...Obama and his posse are taking over Netflix with George Soros! #CancelNetflix — Kathy Nassios (@knassios) March 29, 2018

Netflix has over 117 million members, half of which are in the US. RT contacted Netflix to seek comment about the reaction and to find out whether there has been a drop in subscriptions. “We don’t have a comment on this one,” a Netflix representative said.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!