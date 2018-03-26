'Which would you shut?' Russian DC embassy polls Twitter as Moscow mulls consulate closure response

Donald Trump’s closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle has prompted a tongue-in-cheek tweet from the Russian embassy in Washington. It’s asking followers which US diplomatic post they’d choose to shut, given the choice.

The tweet includes a poll which gives three choices – the US consulates in St. Petersburg, Ekaterinburg, or Vladivostok. At the time of publishing, almost 3,000 people had voted, with St. Petersburg in the lead on 47 percent of the vote.

US administration🇺🇸 ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle @GK_Seattle🇷🇺. What US Consulate General would you close in @Russia, if it was up to you to decide — Russia in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) March 26, 2018

The US on Monday announced that it would be closing the Russian consulate in Seattle and expelling 60 Russian diplomats, including 12 at the UN, over the Sergei Skripal case. Western countries have continuously pointed the finger at Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Skripal and his daughter, despite their presenting zero evidence that Moscow was involved and Russia’s having offered its full cooperation.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!