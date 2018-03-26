‘You’re going to progress us into slavery’: Rapper Killer Mike on gun control

As students and anti-gun activists marched in Washington DC and elsewhere last weekend, Killer Mike told NRA TV’s Colion Noir that he is “very pro-second amendment,” and said that gun control would “progress us into slavery.”

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, called activists taking part in the marches “lackeys of the progressive movement,” who need to think for themselves. Render leveled the same accusations at celebrities taking part in the march. “Celebrities often don’t know what to do. They’re told what to do,” he said.

"I told my kids on the school walkout, I love you, if you walkout that school, walkout my house…we are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.” -@KillerMike#MarchForOurLivespic.twitter.com/Gx8JLntmZ8 — NRATV (@NRATV) 24 марта 2018 г.

Celebrities like Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and Julianne Moore voiced their support for the marches, while George Clooney went one step further and pledged $500,000 to anti-gun causes.

Render called gun ownership a safety issue for himself and his family. After a shooting incident at Mike’s daughter’s college campus in Savannah, Georgia, he explained how he advised her to get a gun and train with it, adding that he wouldn’t let his children take part in anti-gun marches.

“We’re raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy,” he said. “But in real life, everyone doesn’t get a trophy. In real life, the cops don’t come on time.”

Render’s interview drew sharp criticism from fans, many of whom admired his support for liberal candidate Bernie Sanders in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Imma give Killer Mike a pass this one time but imma keep my eye on him. He definitely knew better. He too educated to be doing anything with the NRA — Wavey Crockett (@TsunamiSlim) 26 марта 2018 г.

Brother,



I have to respond publicly because your NRA video was public.



1. They aren’t simply a news platform.



2. They’ve abandoned us many times over.



3. They’ve targeted & threatened & cruelly insulted us many times over. @KillerMike - I love you. You played yourself. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) 25 марта 2018 г.

The NRA got its token black to interview @KillerMike in order to throw shade at the #MarchForOurLives.



No Mike, they didn’t have guns in #Wakanda. They also didn’t have school shootings or gang violence on the southside of Wakanda! What were you thinking? pic.twitter.com/viwmqF7OGI — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) 26 марта 2018 г.

Render’s defense of the second amendment also drew support from some twitter users.

I think @KillerMike was correct to sit down with the NRA and state his position on firearms. This rush to condemn ppl by association has to stop. He made many legitimate political arguments, address his thoughts on the merits. Stop censoring people. — R.L. Stephens (@RLisDead) 25 марта 2018 г.

Others were more critical of the fact that he chose to air his views through the NRA.

I love Killer Mike.Thats my brother. He made some excellent points about Black gun ownership. The problem is, he is talking about it on the NRA platform & the NRA could give LESS THAN A DAMN about protecting Black people's 2nd Amendment rights. Ask the family of Philando Castille — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) 24 марта 2018 г.

Following the social media backlash, Render posted two videos on his Twitter page, in which he apologized for disparaging marchers.

I hope this clears some stuff up. Love and Respect to all. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/pq977HEG7A — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) 25 марта 2018 г.

“That interview was filmed a week earlier to disparage a very noble campaign which I actually support,” he said. “I respect their leadership.”

While Render apologized for the context of the interview, he did not retract any of his beliefs on the second amendment.

Some 500,000 people attended the March For Our Lives rally in Washington DC on Saturday. At the rally, survivors of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting gave impassioned speeches against gun violence, and celebrity singers performed for the crowd.

Several hundred coinciding events were held in cities around the world on the same day.