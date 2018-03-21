‘Science Barbie mixing chemical weapons for Putin’: Twitter derides Ivanka Trump’s experiment photo

There was little talk about how science needs more women after Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself apparently conducting an experiment. Twitter had a lot of hate for the First Daughter, with many making her picture into a meme.

The president’s daughter travelled to Iowa on Monday and visited the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center's APEX as part of a workforce development program. Governor Kim Reynolds accompanied Trump on a tour of the facility. Ivanka met students and faculty staff, as well as trying on a lab coat and tinkering with scientific equipment.

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

As was the case with some of her previous posts, the photo op was met with plenty of anger online. It ranged from comments on her Instagram accusing her of not really supporting women’s issues, to memes and some pretty hostile pictures.

. @IvankaTrump We see you are training for the Space Force. Tell us about your experiment. We want all the details. pic.twitter.com/Ua2PJk7Ub4 — Rogue NASA (@RogueNASA) March 20, 2018

Introducing ‘Science Ivanka’.

No qualifications or experience necessary! pic.twitter.com/OgqsFpdZLq — This is not normal (@kmskflix) March 20, 2018

Nice try, lady.

Don't think for one second America's smart majority would fall for your PR stunts any longer.

If I were you I would quit my job at my daddy's corrupt WH ASAP, move back to NYC and continue to sell clothing, jewellery, et al. made by lowest-wage Chinese. pic.twitter.com/xDmnBRe83i — Chris Lutolf #timesup⚖️ (@ChrisLutolf) March 20, 2018

It’s not the first time Ivanka’s mundane pictures cause fury online as a result of people not being happy with her father’s actions.