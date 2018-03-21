HomeUS News

‘Science Barbie mixing chemical weapons for Putin’: Twitter derides Ivanka Trump’s experiment photo

There was little talk about how science needs more women after Ivanka Trump posted a photo of herself apparently conducting an experiment. Twitter had a lot of hate for the First Daughter, with many making her picture into a meme.

The president’s daughter travelled to Iowa on Monday and visited the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center's APEX as part of a workforce development program. Governor Kim Reynolds accompanied Trump on a tour of the facility. Ivanka met students and faculty staff, as well as trying on a lab coat and tinkering with scientific equipment.

As was the case with some of her previous posts, the photo op was met with plenty of anger online. It ranged from comments on her Instagram accusing her of not really supporting women’s issues, to memes and some pretty hostile pictures.

It’s not the first time Ivanka’s mundane pictures cause fury online as a result of people not being happy with her father’s actions. 

