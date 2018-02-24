‘Total political & legal bust!’: Trump slams Democrats’ memo on Russia probe & surveillance abuse

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the memo released by the US House Intelligence Committee Democrats as a “total political and legal bust.”

“The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were - the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Wow!”

The US leader also reiterated that “Russians” never had any compromising information on him, dismissing the whole collusion investigation as a disgraceful and illegal “witch hunt.”

House Democrats heavily redacted the memorandum before releasing it on Saturday

The ten-page Democratic memo released to the public by the House Intelligence Committee on Saturday was intended to counterbalance the Republican narrative which, earlier this month, raised questions about the legality of FBI surveillance methods against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, who is suspected of being a “Russian agent.”

The Republicans contend that the notorious ‘Steele dossier’ was key in obtaining Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court approval for the surveillance of Page. The FBI, the GOP argues, failed to notify the court that the dossier was partially financed by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Democrats challenge the claim, insisting that the FBI was investigating Page long before it got hold of Steele files and would even have obtained a court warrant without it. “FBI and DOJ officials did not 'abuse' the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, nor subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign,” the memo argues. “In fact, DOJ and the FBI would have been remiss in their duty to protect the country had they not sought a FISA warrant and repeated renewals to conduct temporary surveillance of Carter Page, someone the FBI assessed to be an agent of the Russian government.”