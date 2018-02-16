Russia started 'anti-US campaign long before I announced that would run for President’ – Trump

Donald Trump responded to the indictment of 13 Russians over alleged elections meddling, claiming that his camp ‘did nothing wrong’ and he announced his presidential bid long before Moscow began an ‘anti-US’ campaign.

Thirteen Russians were charged with interfering in the 2016 US election, according to the document released Friday. However, the Deputy Attorney General annonced later, that there are "no allegations" that this “information warfare” influenced the outcome of the election.

In the latest of his tweets, Trump said that Moscow started what he called an "anti-US" campaign in 2014. That was "long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted."

The President maintained that he did nothing wrong and there was "no collusion."

Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President. The results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2018

In a statement from the White House, Trump also said:"It’s time we stop the outlandish partisan attacks, wild and false allegations, and far-fetched theories.” Moscow on its part has repeatedly refuted the claims of alleged meddling and collusion in the 2016 presidential elections.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!