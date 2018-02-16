Highline College in Washington state briefly on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Highline Community College, located in Des Moines, Washington, had been briefly placed on lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Reports turned out to be a false alarm.

A warning went out to students about 9 a.m. on Friday. "Police are responding and evacuating buildings. Remain in lockdown position. We will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation," says a post on the school’s Facebook page.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

The Renton police department tweeted that it was one of the “multiple agencies” involved in responding to the incident, including the state police. Reports of a shooting were “still unconfirmed,” they said. Police activity has shut down the southbound lane of Interstate 5 in the area.

The Highline campus is in King County, Washington, south of Seattle.

Major impact to I5 near #DesMoines. SB traffic at standstill #Q13FOXpic.twitter.com/1Y9L9w6WFs — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) February 16, 2018

Police said later that no evidence of shooting was found.