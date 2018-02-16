Highline College in Washington state briefly on lockdown after reports of shots fired
A warning went out to students about 9 a.m. on Friday. "Police are responding and evacuating buildings. Remain in lockdown position. We will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation," says a post on the school’s Facebook page.
Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of "shots fired", nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB— Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018
The Renton police department tweeted that it was one of the “multiple agencies” involved in responding to the incident, including the state police. Reports of a shooting were “still unconfirmed,” they said. Police activity has shut down the southbound lane of Interstate 5 in the area.
The Highline campus is in King County, Washington, south of Seattle.
Major impact to I5 near #DesMoines. SB traffic at standstill #Q13FOXpic.twitter.com/1Y9L9w6WFs— Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) February 16, 2018
Huddled in a room... #desmoines#BreakingNews#lockdownpic.twitter.com/PCLlYq5rn7— Nick Slusar (@majestnick02) February 16, 2018
Police said later that no evidence of shooting was found.
BREAKING: Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Ohashi: NO EVIDENCE of a shooting or any victims at Highline College in Des Moines, Washington. We treat every report seriously.https://t.co/kQs6fJjdDQ#Q13FOXpic.twitter.com/jTXr4ZC8Rs— Tyler Slauson (@tslauson) February 16, 2018