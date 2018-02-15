Train on fire after derailment in New York state (PHOTOS)
A freight train has derailed near the town of Attica, New York, local police say. Pictures from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing up from the crash.

Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene, where multiple cars went off the tracks and at least one caught fire. At least two minor injuries have been reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

