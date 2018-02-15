Train on fire after derailment in New York state (PHOTOS)
A freight train has derailed near the town of Attica, New York, local police say. Pictures from the scene show plumes of smoke billowing up from the crash.
Emergency crews have been dispatched to the scene, where multiple cars went off the tracks and at least one caught fire. At least two minor injuries have been reported.
#BREAKING—police in #Attica, Wyoming County say they're responding to a CSX freight train derailment near East Main Street. (Photos: Tim Pohl) pic.twitter.com/lf5xvBHp9u— Spectrum News BUF (@SPECNewsBuffalo) February 15, 2018
Another photo of the train wreck in Attica, courtesy of Michelle Poul: pic.twitter.com/2mdGgaw3Mu— news10nbc (@news10nbc) February 15, 2018
Picture of the train derailment. pic.twitter.com/BBllnSTvWR— Mara (@SlvrSprg7) February 15, 2018
DETAILS TO FOLLOW