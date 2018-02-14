Active shooting reported at Florida high school, police are on the scene (WATCH LIVE)

A shooting incident has unfolded at a high school in Florida, according to the police. Multiple injuries have been reported.

Multiple ambulances, police cars and even armored vehicles have been deployed to the school, according to footage emerging from the scene.

Local TV station, WSVN, has reported at least 20 injured during the shooting, citing local Fire rescue.

The shooter still remains at large, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

“Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency,” Coral Springs police said on Twitter.

Footage from the scene indicates that police are collecting backpacks from the students escaping the school. The backpacks are piled up in the middle of the road.

One of the school’s students, caught up in the shooting, has posted pictures from a classroom where he and his fellow students are hiding behind desks.

Still locked in. I checked the local news and there is 20 victims. Long live Majory Stoneman Douglas High. pic.twitter.com/4kQMAlCBWt — Aj22000 (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

Police saying more than 20 people injured in active shooting situation at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018

Perimeter set up around school. Some parents having a hard time getting close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Police have brought in armored vehicles. @wsvn — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 14, 2018