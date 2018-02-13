HomeUS News

10 middle school students in San Francisco treated after exposure to unknown substance

Multiple ambulances have been scrambled in San Francisco to treat 10 middle school students after they were exposed to an unknown substance, city emergency officials confirm, as cited by local media.

“At this time it appears as though some students have ingested a substance that is causing adverse reactions. Those students who have been identified as being affected are receiving medical care and their families are being contacted,” a statement released by the school reads.

The incident triggered a city-wide red alert, which means all available ambulances have been scrambled to the location, the local branch of CBS reports. All the affected students have been taken to local hospitals and are in non-life-threatening condition.

San Francisco emergency services issued advice to avoid the general area of the school. Multiple ambulances and police vehicles were seen on the scene.

Local media reports have identified the unknown substance as "possibly illicit drugs." The students initially contacted the school medical office complaining of symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

