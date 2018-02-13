10 middle school students in San Francisco treated after exposure to unknown substance

Multiple ambulances have been scrambled in San Francisco to treat 10 middle school students after they were exposed to an unknown substance, city emergency officials confirm, as cited by local media.

“At this time it appears as though some students have ingested a substance that is causing adverse reactions. Those students who have been identified as being affected are receiving medical care and their families are being contacted,” a statement released by the school reads.

The incident triggered a city-wide red alert, which means all available ambulances have been scrambled to the location, the local branch of CBS reports. All the affected students have been taken to local hospitals and are in non-life-threatening condition.

Avoid the area of Noe and 25th Street due to SFFD Activity. Media staging area at Noe and Clipper. @sffdpio — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) February 13, 2018

San Francisco emergency services issued advice to avoid the general area of the school. Multiple ambulances and police vehicles were seen on the scene.

#BREAKING 10 students from SF's James Lick Middle School being treated after ingesting unknown substance. 7 suffering minor effects. 2 experiencing moderate nausea/vomiting, 1 suffering extreme effects. https://t.co/O5ae6s743bpic.twitter.com/XpoC9PGaBF — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) February 13, 2018

Local media reports have identified the unknown substance as "possibly illicit drugs." The students initially contacted the school medical office complaining of symptoms like nausea and vomiting.