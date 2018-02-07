‘New FBI texts are bombshells!’: Trump weighs on newly released report

US President Donald Trump has described the latest disclosure of text messages between former members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation team on alleged Russian meddling as “bombshells!”

The conversation between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page, a former advising attorney on the Mueller investigation team, has caused outrage among Republicans.

They have seized upon the revelations as proof of a plot between the FBI and the Department of Justice to conspire against Trump since his inauguration, and since the inception of the Mueller investigation. The latest series of messages were released in a report by the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Tuesday that is related to the investigation into Clinton's emails.

NEW FBI TEXTS ARE BOMBSHELLS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2018

“NEW FBI TEXTS ARE BOMBSHELLS!” Trump tweeted Wednesday, after discussing the latest volatility in the stock market and his perception of how news reporting has shifted in relation to reports of national economic performance.

As has now become tradition, trolls, detractors and commentators all weighed in within minutes of Trump’s tweet, with some accusing him of flagrant misdirection from real issues while others were more creative in teasing the US president.

"I did not have textual relations with that agency" pic.twitter.com/8OrShW0iOT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 7, 2018

i can't believe you are the president of the united states — Thom "F." Badinger (@fdotny) February 7, 2018

The texts are NOT bombshells, just like the bogus Nunes memo wasn’t a bombshell after you said it was. If you are for Transparency then release the Dem Memo! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 7, 2018

"OMG THIS IS F***ING TERRIFYING," Page wrote on the day Trump was elected. "Omg, I am so depressed," Strzok replied.

Strzok was removed from the Mueller investigation in July 2017 after the initial disclosure of the texts. Page had already left the team by that point.

