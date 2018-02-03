‘Bouquet for Putin:’ Anti-Trump crowd rush to claim GOP serves Russian interests

The newly released Republican memo on alleged FBI and Justice Department abuses has sent advocates of the Russiagate theories into meltdown. They immediately said it was all done in Russia’s interests.

US Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) rushed to say the latest developments surrounding the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) “serve no American interests – no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s.” The life-long Russophobe even issued a special statement on the day of the memo's release, expressing his discontent with the situation.

McCain never alluded to the contents of the document itself in his statement, referring to it as “the latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice” instead. He then proceeded with his traditional demonization of Russia by once again accusing Moscow of a range of offenses – from hacking to spreading disinformation – all presented as self-sufficient truths, and without proof.

He said further that the publication of the memo on alleged abuses of power by American state agencies “undermines” the rule of law in the US. And of course, by releasing it, US authorities “are doing Putin’s job for him.”

McCain was not alone in his crusade against the GOP document and its perceived threat to national security. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) slammed Republicans and President Donald Trump over what House Democrat leaders called a “spin memo.”

“President Trump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing highly classified and distorted intelligence,” Pelosi said, as cited by the Hill. She also added that, “by not protecting intelligence sources and methods, he just sent his friend Putin a bouquet.”

Democrat representatives in Congress lined up to back Pelosi. “The President’s decision to publicly release a misleading memo attacking DOJ & FBI is a transparent attempt to discredit these institutions and undermine Mueller’s probe,” said Adam Schiff (D-California), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, as he referred to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and the alleged Russian interference in the election.

The President’s decision to publicly release a misleading memo attacking DOJ & FBI is a transparent attempt to discredit these institutions and undermine Mueller’s probe.



We'll fight to release our classified response. Until then here's a glimpse at what's wrong with their memo: pic.twitter.com/HX0J6UtDLY — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 2, 2018

Democrats were not done tossing around the Russian president's name: Ted Deutch condemned the release as a “Putin-esque tactic” and a “dangerous and partisan stunt.”

This memo is a dangerous and partisan stunt. Selectively releasing intelligence for attempted political gain is a Putin-esque tactic. Instead of attacking the FBI and DOJ, why not explain the Trump Tower meeting with Russians or try to defend POTUS attempts to obstruct justice. — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 2, 2018

Former FBI chief, James Comey, who had been fired by Trump, predictably joined the memo bashers. He called it a “dishonest and misleading” document that “inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen.”

That’s it? Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs. — James Comey (@Comey) February 2, 2018

The GOP memo chronicles how the FBI and the DOJ obtained a warrant to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page entirely on the basis of the so-called “Steele dossier” paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign through the Democratic National Committee.

The four-page memo was commissioned by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-California) in mid-January. Trump authorized its release on Friday.