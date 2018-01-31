Amtrak carrying congressmen to GOP retreat gets into train accident
Amtrak train carrying congressmen to GOP retreat hits truck

Amtrak train carrying congressmen to GOP retreat hits truck
FILE PHOTO An Amtrak passenger train © Mike Segar / Reuters
A train whose passengers included lawmakers and congressional staff traveling to a GOP retreat in West Virginia struck a truck, several news outlets reported.

 

It's unclear if there are serious injuries on the train so far.

Emergency responders are on the scene in Crozet where the train struck a garbage truck. A GOP aide told MSNBC that most people seem to be “okay” but “there appears to be some injuries.”

A nurse told WVIR there was one fatality and at least one person was in critical condition.

Floreia Representative Carlos Curbelo told MSNBC “the train is almost entirely occupied by members of Congress and their spouses.”

