Amtrak train carrying congressmen to GOP retreat hits truck

A train whose passengers included lawmakers and congressional staff traveling to a GOP retreat in West Virginia struck a truck, several news outlets reported.

It's unclear if there are serious injuries on the train so far.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

Emergency responders are on the scene in Crozet where the train struck a garbage truck. A GOP aide told MSNBC that most people seem to be “okay” but “there appears to be some injuries.”

NOW: Amtrak train collides with garbage truck in Crozet. Nurse on scene reports at least one fatality and at least one in critical condition. NBC29 is on scene and will bring you more details as we get them. pic.twitter.com/eU0uYL0JQx — NBC29 (@NBC29) January 31, 2018

A nurse told WVIR there was one fatality and at least one person was in critical condition.

Floreia Representative Carlos Curbelo told MSNBC “the train is almost entirely occupied by members of Congress and their spouses.”

