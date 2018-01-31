‘Americans are dreamers too’: Trumps lays out immigration reform

President Donald Trump offered an “open hand” to Congress, encouraging bipartisan immigration reform during his first State of the Union. He urged a solution to protect Americans of “every background, color, religion and creed.”

Trump said immigrant communities would be helped by immigration policies that focus on the interest of American families and American workers.

“Because Americans are dreamers too,” Trump said, as he promoted both a southern border wall and a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants, including those covered by and eligible for DACA protection, known as “Dreamers,” who were brought to the US illegally as children. The president added that those who meet education requirements and show good moral character will become full citizens of the US over a 12-year period.

Trump called for the end of the visa lottery program in exchange for a merit-based system, and an end to chain migration by limiting family reunification to spouses and minor children. On the border enforcement front, he said Congress should end the “horrible and dangerous practice of catch and release.”

“It is time to reform these outdated immigration rules and finally bring our immigration system into the 21st century,” he said.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) turned the president's words on him, tweeting that Dreamers are Americans too. Despite Trump's proposal to offer them a pathway to citizenship, Democrats have rejected to take a deal that includes limits on legal immigration and funds a border wall.

The president's expression that “Americans are dreamers too” either bridged divides or further polarized Americans on the issue, depending on who was listening.

