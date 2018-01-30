At least 3 killed as helicopter slams into California home – reports

At least three people have died after a helicopter crashed into a Newport Beach home, according to local reports.

The John Wayne Airport confirmed the Robinson 44 helicopter had four passengers on board when it crashed one mile southeast of the airport. Officials in Orange County are advising the public to avoid the area of the Bristol/Jamboree exit of the 73 freeway.

One person on the ground was also involved in the crash, Newport Beach Police confirmed after initially reporting that no people on the ground were affected. Of the five people caught up in the incident, three were killed, according to police. There was no word on the nature of other injuries.

The helicopter struck the yard and side wall of a home, and another house across the street had part of the tail rotor stuck in its tiled roof, according to KABC. Skid marks were seen on the road leading up to the crash site.

A neighbor told KABC that she feared for her own home.

"It was just this intense loud noise," she said. "It sounded like a train coming through."

The neighbor added: "I put my hand on the back of the helicopter and started praying over them. Because I knew at that point there weren't any survivors."