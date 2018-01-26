VR porn: Having sex with your favorite adult film star anytime you want is now a reality (VIDEO)

Having sex with your favorite porn star whenever you want is now a reality – or at least a virtual reality. That’s because a US tech firm has debuted a first-person game that allows you to make love to adult film personalities.

Camasutra VR showcased the game at this year’s Adult Entertainment Expo in Las Vegas Wednesday. The game allows users to immerse themselves in sexual scenarios incorporating digital replicas of real-life porn actors. The Los Angeles-based company says that it has created digital version of “hundreds of porn stars” using technology similar to the motion-capture techniques used in Hollywood blockbusters.

Footage of people using the technology shows users donning headsets before waving their hands and pinching and squeezing the air as they take part in their personalised encounter. "Camasutra VR is in the business of creating photo reel digital avatars of leading porn stars, and with that we are creating the ability to have a real time experience on multiple platforms,” said Lisa Haouck, the firm’s chief marketing officer.

The rise of VR pornography has led many to question how it may influence people’s sexual tastes. In May, researchers from Newcastle University warned that VR headsets would allow people to experience extreme, degrading or even abusive imagery after a study of 45 people, asked to create their perfect 3D fantasy, found that the majority created scenarios that would be unacceptable in real life. These scenarios included men performing degrading sexual acts on women or even rape.