Senate approves govt funding until Feb 8

The US Senate has voted to pass temporary federal funding to overcome the government shutdown. The bill now moves to the US House of Representatives.

The spending deal came together after a three-day shutdown began midnight Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) agreed to reopen the government Monday morning.

The bill, which keeps the government open until February 8, does not include any of the immigration reforms Democrats called for last week. A major sticking point in the run-up to the shutdown last week was the status of nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants known as “Dreamers” covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. President Donald Trump has allowed the Obama-era program for childhood arrivals to expire in March, but Democrats see it as an urgent issue as some DACA recipients have seen their protection expire recently.

The bill does promise a full Senate floor debate on DACA.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses,” Trump said in a statement, Reuters reported. “We will make a long term deal on immigration if and only if it’s good for the country.”

The cloture vote to limit debate on the bill earlier Monday was opposed by several progressive Democratic senators, including Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who caucuses with Democrats, also voted against the bill. Left-wing and progressive activists have criticized Schumer for compromising with McConnell.

