Huge tanker explosion forces highway shutdown in Utah (VIDEOS)
The vehicle fire occurred Thursday evening near the 7200 South area of I-15 in Midvale. The Utah Department of Transportation, news crews and witnesses captured the inferno on video, as traffic came to a standstill. Fire crews were still battling the blaze at 8:30pm local time, one hour after the Utah DOT initially reported the incident on Twitter.
There were no injuries related to the blast, the Utah Highway Patrol told KSTU. Authorities say the truck driver pulled over and fled his vehicle carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline when its breaks caught fire.
The highway will be closed indefinitely, officials say.
Unbelievable video from @UDOTTRAFFIC camera as a huge tanker fire erupts on I-15 in Midvale. FREEWAY IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS @abc4utahpic.twitter.com/0cgzTj0vBL— RickAaron (@G4URickAaron) January 19, 2018
Video courtesy Simon Navarez shows the tanker fire on I-15 near Midvale. Both directions of I-15 are closed. pic.twitter.com/h1PAAJmkuJ— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) January 19, 2018
BREAKING:double tanker full of gasoline has exploded on i-15 7200 S - injuries at this point are not known. pic.twitter.com/ok0zkd6yqn— Heidi Hatch (@tvheidihatch) January 19, 2018
I-15 215 belt route exit Northbound love #SLC@KSL5TVpic.twitter.com/pBS5afdWQY— Mitchell Shields (@bringyoursmile) January 19, 2018