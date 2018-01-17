Meteor lights up night sky, rattles Michigan with ‘loud boom’ (VIDEOS)
Numerous videos recorded by security cameras and dashcams in the Metro-Detroit area and surrounding cities Tuesday night show a flash of bright light zooming across the sky, instantly turning night into day for an instant.
#meteorite in #Michigan ? #video from my security camera in my backyard #meteor#MeteorGarden2018#astronomy#ufo#UFOspic.twitter.com/JZj3dnhuAN— Damian Olivera Bergallo (@damian_rodrigo) January 17, 2018
More interesting video coming out of the Detroit area. #meteorhttps://t.co/jkAPBu6Lyopic.twitter.com/S7cBIqhlvz— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 17, 2018
.@PrincipalStager and I caught the #meteor from our @ring doorbell! pic.twitter.com/Q7YfV2jLI3— Brian Stager (@brianrstager) January 17, 2018
Meteor/Fireball over Detroit tonight. I caught the light on my Nest Cams. #meteor#metrodetroitpic.twitter.com/OeAXC2fAB7— Todd (@T_Slisher) January 17, 2018
Best shot of the #Meteor in Michigan. https://t.co/w4j0kO33Kk— Josh Bayer (@JoshBayerGV) January 17, 2018
Several Michigan residents took to social media to say they heard a loud sound after the flash of light. Many speculated that the light and sound were caused by a meteor, while others said that it could be something more mysterious.
Just saw a meteor streak across the sky just now. It was followed by loud booms about 3 minutes later. Bright blue and orange fire. So glad I saw it!! #Meteor#Michigan— Eric (@EricJozwiak) January 17, 2018
Detroit tonight. #meteorpic.twitter.com/EVTHs7MpPZ— Scott Sands (@scottsands) January 17, 2018
After receiving multiple 911 calls, the Ingham County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management told residents not to worry, saying, “It's a natural meteor fireball.”
“While many also reported an explosion, there is no indication that anything landed on the ground or cased damage. Most likely it was the boom of the meteor breaking apart,” a text alert to residents said, according to WWJ.
Multiple 911 calls are coming of a meteor fireball that passed overhead. There is no need to call 911. All indications are that it was just a natural meteor fireball. https://t.co/l5578mnDOF— Ingham County HSEM (@InghamHSEM) January 17, 2018