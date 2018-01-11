'Wasting taxpayers’ money': Lawyer Veselnitskaya talks Trump’s dossier & Fusion GPS

Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has given an exclusive interview to RT, sharing her analysis of the recently-released transcript of Fusion GPS’ co-founder’s testimony in the US Senate and the infamous “Trump dossier.”

The 312-page report recently released by Senator Dianne Feinstein includes the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s August interview, which was part of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling. Fusion GPS is the political intelligence firm which compiled the infamous Trump dossier.

“The Trump dossier is an anonymous report. Had the people working on not admitted to it publicly, we would have never known the authors of the report. What raises questions is that the sources of these authors are not named. Why did words by unnamed and unverified sources form the basis of an investigation, conducted by at least four different government bodies of the United States?” Veselnitskaya said to RT’s Igor Zhdanov.

"There was no collusion, everybody including the Dems knows there was no collusion, & yet on and on it goes." -

Trump https://t.co/CIH54CAq49 — RT America (@RT_America) January 10, 2018

According to the lawyer, the questionable document appears to serve as a distraction from the actual problems facing the US: “Not only does this investigation distract politicians from real issues, but it is also wasting taxpayers’ money. It focuses on many different things, while failing to establish who actually said them,” Veselnitskaya said, adding that she hopes “this hysteria will end with a victory for common sense.”