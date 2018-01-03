Welcome to #Resistance: Steve Bannon, liberals’ new hero

Anti-Trump liberals are giddy over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s attacks on the administration. Details of which are are to revealed in an upcoming book describing the chaos inside the Trump White House.

The book, titled ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,’ was given in advance to The Guardian. It is said to detail the tumult inside the Trump presidency and features scathing attacks on President Donald Trump by his former chief strategist, along with allegations of collusion with Russians.

Trump Tower meeting with Russians 'treasonous', Bannon says in explosive book https://t.co/jZWDi2hXi2 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 3, 2018

Author Michael Wolff writes that Bannon described the July 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Junior and a Russian Lawyer at the Trump Tower as “treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit.”

READ MORE: 'Inane nonsense’: Trump Jr. releases Russian lawyer meeting emails

If true, Bannon’s comments are an about-face from his September 2017 appearance on 60 Minutes, when he called the Russia investigation a “farce” and a “waste of time.”

Bannon is also said to have warned that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged collusion with Russia will focus on money laundering. “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon has, so far, neither confirmed nor denied the veracity of the quotes. Breitbart News, where Bannon serves as executive chairman, reported on The Guardian’s revelations without comment.

While the book won’t be released until January 9, Bannon’s quotes are making waves on social media. Though the Breitbart News editor-in-chief, who boasted that he made the outlet the “platform for the alt-right,” has been reviled by liberals, his allegations are being heralded as a potential smoking gun that will prove allegations of collusion between Trump and Russia.

Ok. When Steve Bannon is way out in front of even ME on the use of the word “treasonous” I’m guessing we’re approaching the proverbial End Game https://t.co/1yHaTWEYU2 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 3, 2018

Bannon says Trump campaign committed treason. Thomas Barrack says Trump is not only crazy, he’s stupid. Tillerson says Trump is a fucking moron. With friends like these... — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 3, 2018

Dear Steve Bannon, please give Mueller something really juicy and we all promise to stop photoshopping extra sores on your face. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 3, 2018

Steve Bannon turning on Trump is the best thing of 2018 so far. This could be glorious. pic.twitter.com/eNESMpLh1o — Alt Fed-up Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) January 3, 2018

This is the first, and likely last, time we’ll say this, but: Steve Bannon is right. That meeting was treasonous. https://t.co/RtIqeApU2K — VoteVets (@votevets) January 3, 2018

Steve Bannon says the 2016 Trump Tower meeting was "treasonous" #TrumpRussia#ImpeachTrump No season for treason. Impeach. pic.twitter.com/0uZylMHLFD — BlueSky (@DianaNYC3) January 3, 2018

We're at the point where Steve Bannon is speaking more truth to power about Trump's campaign collusion with Russia than @SpeakerRyan, @SenateMajLdr & most Republican leaders — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 3, 2018

Multiple people told me this morning Trump is infuriated beyond belief at Steve Bannon’s comments about Don Junior. Saying that Trump thinks Bannon is the traitor. They’ve never seen Trump this angry. The sound of their voices? Absolutely terrified. Expect an unhinged response. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 3, 2018

The irony of Bannon being welcomed by Russia-obsessed liberals is not lost on all commentators.