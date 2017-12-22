US military alerted over North Korean propaganda leaflets at bases
The warning was posted on the official Facebook account of the Eighth United States Army stationed at the Yongsan Garrison near Seoul. “Alert! North Korean propoganda(sic),” read caption in bold red. The military was apparently in a hurry to get its message out, making a spelling mistake in a key word, as picked up on by several readers.
The text of the statement warned that Pyongyang has distributed “a significant number” of propaganda leaflets across “multiple US military installations” in South Korea. “Given the number of foreign nationals with access to our military installations via employment, sponsorship and partnership programs, the potential for insider threats is always a reality,” the alert said.
The army came up with nearly a dozen ‘do’s and don’ts’ on how service personnel should handle propaganda material, mainly urging them “to report all [propaganda] and suspicious individuals to the appropriate authorities to help mitigate potential threats.”
An ‘anti-propaganda’ hotline and special website have been set up to that end. Making copies of “unknown CDs to any computers” is banned as part of the anti-propaganda strategy.
Images purportedly showing Pyongyang propaganda leaflets issued in November and December have been posted on Instagram. The materials were reportedly carried by balloons, which have been used by both Seoul and Pyongyang to distribute propaganda material since the conflict on the peninsula began back in 1950.
The pictures all have variations of US presidential caricatures.
🚫 집 앞에서 발견된 북한 삐라 (대남전단)입니다😡 2017년 11월21일, 서울에서 일어난 일입니다. 두 눈을 의심했습니다. 최근 판문점공동경비구역 (JSA)을 통해 귀순하다 총상을 입고 치료 중인 북한군 병사의 몸에서 수십 마리의 기생충이 발견돼 온 국민이 큰 충격을 받았습니다. 북한 주민들의 열악한 보건위생과 빈약한 영양 상태가 새삼 부각되는 계기가 되었습니다. 북한엔 결핵 환자가 10만명에 달하고 치료가 시급한 말라리아 환자도 1만5,000여명이나 된다고 합니다. 또 북한의 인권 실태는 어떤가요? . . 김정은은 이제라도 무모한 행동을 중단하길 바랍니다. 전혀 효과없는 삐라를 배포할 돈으로 북한에 굶주리는 주민들을 살피시길 호소드립니다. 세계는 당신을 위대한 수령님이 아닌 테러범으로 바라보고 있습니다. 두 눈이 있다면, 들을 귀가 있다면 양심이 있다면 이제 그만하시길 바랍니다. . . #북한삐라 #북한 #대남전단 #삐라 #관악구 #신림 #김정은 #테러지원국 #북한인권 #따뜻한공동체김건우입니다
In November, senior high school student Minkyu Kwak from Seoul told the Korea Expose website that he had found several leaflets in “bushes, the backyard of the school’s main building, and in the alley by the school cafeteria.” He posted the photos on his website.
“Subdue with fire at all costs. [US President Donald] Trump is an old beast-lunatic,” one of the leaflets said, according to a Korea Expose translation. South Korean President Moon Jae-in was branded “Trump’s lap dog.”
One leaflet reportedly featured a hostile warning from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: “As a man representing the DPRK [North Korea] and on behalf of the dignity and honor of my nation, my people and everything I have, I will make the US commander-in-chief pay dearly for wanting to annihilate our republic,” the note read.