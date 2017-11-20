Dramatic dashcam VIDEO captures plane crashing on Florida highway

A light plane has crashed as the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on a highway in Florida. The dramatic incident was captured by a sheriff’s dashcam.

The aircraft suffered engine trouble while in the air and tried to make an emergency landing on Keene Road in the city of Clearwater in Pinellas County, Florida, on Sunday morning. Luckily, both the pilot, 61-year-old Marc Allen Benedict, and the passenger, 55-year-old Gregory Guinee, escaped injury in the accident, according to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The video shows the single-engine aircraft approaching dangerously low above the ground before crashing onto the street.

The plane’s left wing touched a tree, causing the aircraft to spin and crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what caused the crash.