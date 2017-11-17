Bust a move: Man breaks into dance as puzzled police try to arrest him (VIDEO)

A police chase involving a motorist in Houston ended with some unexpected moves when the suspect was eventually caught. The man decided to catch pursuing officers off guard by showing off his twerking and shaking skills before trying to back away.

Houston police were given the runaround when they tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The Texan refused to yield easily and led the law-enforcement agents on a 32km pursuit through the city. The chase came to an end when officers put spike strips across the freeway.

Even then, the driver refused to step out of his vehicle but eventually complied with the order. However, when police told him to turn around and raise his hands in the air, it prompted the suspect to showcase his dance moves. The video by AP shows the driver shake, twerk and swing to the sides with his arms raised, while amused officers continue making contact.

As the suspect appears to back away towards his car, officers had to unleash their dog to take him down. The dancing suspect was 25-year-old Darrious Kendrick Brown, who is reportedly facing charges for evading arrest. Police are also investigating whether the man was under the influence. Well, fair enough.