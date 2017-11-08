NSA whistleblower Binney on CIA meeting over alleged DNC hack

NSA whistleblower William Binney speaks about his recent meeting with CIA director Mike Pompeo, where they reportedly discussed accusations that Russia meddled in 2016 US presidential election by hacking the Democrats.

The meeting reportedly discussed the analysis by Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) that the DNC documents were leaked in an ‘inside job,’ rather than hacked by Russian agents, as leaders of the US intelligence community claimed in a January report.

Mainstream media outlets have branded the VIPS analysis as a "disputed," "fringe," or "conspiracy," theory (Washington Post, NBC, and CNN respectively) while failing to apply the same level of skepticism to the US intelligence community narrative.