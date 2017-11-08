Plane’s engine bursts into flames as it lands at Seattle airport (VIDEO)

A dramatic video has emerged on social media showing a Hawaiian Airlines plane’s engine catching fire upon landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. The footage shows flames coming out of the aircraft’s engine.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, the airport said in a statement on Twitter. The aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported, it added.

Not something you see everyday @SeaTacAirport. Looks like an apparent engine caught fire. Luckily the pilot knew what to do it appears @komonewspic.twitter.com/hrFGsTx8x2 — Garth Dip Lip (@jasonavbc) November 8, 2017

The aircraft that landed was a ferry flight, meaning only flight crew onboard and no passengers. No injuries have been reported. The investigation continues. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) November 8, 2017

Hawaiian Airlines confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that an A330 ferry flight “experienced a left engine issue on final approach at [Seattle Airport] tonight.”

UPDATE: An A330 ferry flight from PAE to SEA experienced a left engine issue on final approach at SEA tonight. A left engine fire reported upon landing was extinguished. There were no passengers onboard, and the two pilots were unharmed. The aircraft is currently being inspected. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) November 8, 2017

The aircraft was ferrying in from Paine Field Airport, which is a small international airport serving part of Seattle.