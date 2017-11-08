HomeUS News

Plane’s engine bursts into flames as it lands at Seattle airport (VIDEO)

FILE PHOTO © Louis Nastro / Reuters
A dramatic video has emerged on social media showing a Hawaiian Airlines plane’s engine catching fire upon landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. The footage shows flames coming out of the aircraft’s engine.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, the airport said in a statement on Twitter. The aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported, it added.

Hawaiian Airlines confirmed the incident on Twitter, saying that an A330 ferry flight “experienced a left engine issue on final approach at [Seattle Airport] tonight.”

The aircraft was ferrying in from Paine Field Airport, which is a small international airport serving part of Seattle.

