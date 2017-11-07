Major league baseball pitcher Roy Halladay dies in plane crash
Roy Halladay has died after his ICON A5 plane crashed off the Gulf Coast in Pasco County, Florida, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. An investigation is underway. Halladay was a Major League Baseball pitcher from 1998 to 2013, had a 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA in 416 career games, according to Sports Illustrated. He was also a six-time All Star with the Toronto Blue Jays. Halladay had posted often on social media about his passion for flying his amphibious light-sport aircraft A5 plane.