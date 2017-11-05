Several people shot at church in South Texas - local media

Several people have reportedly been shot after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Witnesses reported seeing the man walk into the Baptist Church in the town 30 miles from San Antonio at 11:30am local time Sunday, according to KSAT-12.

Police said there have been multiple victims, but it is not yet known how many.

Neighbors say they heard shooter may have reloaded multiple times, around 50 people usually at service pic.twitter.com/tkAYMp2Y8A — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

DETAILS TO FOLLOW