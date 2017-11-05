Several people shot at church in South Texas - local media
Several people have reportedly been shot after a gunman opened fire inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Witnesses reported seeing the man walk into the Baptist Church in the town 30 miles from San Antonio at 11:30am local time Sunday, according to KSAT-12.

Police said there have been multiple victims, but it is not yet known how many.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

