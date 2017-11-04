US soldier killed during operation in eastern Afghanistan

A US service member has been killed during operations in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Logar on Saturday, according to the US military. It is the same region where another soldier was killed in a helicopter crash last week.

The US Forces Afghanistan Command in Kabul confirmed the fatality in a statement, without giving details of the deceased’s identity or the circumstances of his death.

“One US service member has died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in Logar province, Saturday afternoon,” it said, also expressing sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The incident is the second death of a US service member in Logar in recent weeks.

Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims, 36, was killed when his helicopter went down on October 27. The crash, which injured six other crew members, is currently being investigated. The Pentagon said it was not brought about by enemy fire.

Logar is an area just south of the Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

More than 2,200 US troops, as well as four Department of Defense civilian fatalities, have been killed since the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, according to the Department of Defense.