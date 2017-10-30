Benghazi attack suspect detained by US special forces

The White House has confirmed that a militant thought to be involved in the 2012 attack in Benghazi, Libya has been captured in the country. Four Americans, including a US ambassador, died in the attack.

The man, named by the White House as Mustafa al-Imam, was detained by US special forces in Libya Sunday night. US President Donald Trump said he expects al-Imam to “face justice” on US soil.

“Yesterday, on my orders, United States forces captured Mustafa al-Imam in Libya,” Trump said in a statement. “Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his alleged role in the September 11, 2012 attacks.”

He added: “Our memory is deep and our reach is long, and we will not rest in our efforts to find and bring the perpetrators of the heinous attacks in Benghazi to justice.”

US Ambassador to Libya, J. Christopher Stevens, was one of four US citizens killed on September 11, 2012 in Benghazi. US intelligence determined that the attack on the US diplomatic compound was coordinated by the Ansar al-Sharia militant group, whose members were part of a mob that broke into and burned US government buildings.

In 2014, the US Senate Intelligence Committee heard how security staff at the ambassador’s compound were unable to fend off “at least 60 different attackers.”

Ambassador Stevens went missing during the assault and his body was later found outside the compound. The murder was the first time since 1979 that a US ambassador died in the line of duty.