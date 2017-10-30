Trump accuses Clinton & Dems of ‘Witch Hunt’, says aim is to distract from tax cuts

Donald Trump has unleashed a tweetstorm against Clinton and the Democrats, accusing them of a “Witch Hunt” over his alleged ties with Russia and hinting their aim is to distract public attention from “historic tax cuts & reform.”

“Never seen such Republican anger and unity as I have concerning the lack of investigation on [Hilary] Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?) The Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“There is so much guilt by Democrats/ [Hilary] Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out,” he added.

In a furious barrage of tweets Trump dismissed the allegations of Trump/Russia “collusion” as “phony”, calling the investigation a “Witch Hunt”

“The Democrats are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the Republicans are now fighting back like never before,” he tweeted.





