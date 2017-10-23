HomeAmerica

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Virginia shooting, police call in helicopter

Two people have been killed and one seriously injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Local police say investigations are continuing in the area.

Witnesses on social media are reporting a massive police presence. Residents are being asked to stay away from the area and make way for emergency vehicles.

A county police helicopter was involved in the investigation at the scene.

The victims have not yet been identified. There is no word on any possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The shooting took place in Alexandria's All Veterans Park at about 9pm Sunday.

Police have since said the incident was contained to the park and there is “no threat” to the community.

