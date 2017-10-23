2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Virginia shooting, police call in helicopter

Two people have been killed and one seriously injured in a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Local police say investigations are continuing in the area.

Witnesses on social media are reporting a massive police presence. Residents are being asked to stay away from the area and make way for emergency vehicles.

UPDATE: Two victims deceased at scene, another transported to area hospital with serious injuries. Police activity continues in area. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 23, 2017

A county police helicopter was involved in the investigation at the scene.

Huge police presence after shooting in Alexandria on Pickett St off of Duke St. Just arrived pic.twitter.com/IBcsFls44A — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) October 23, 2017

The victims have not yet been identified. There is no word on any possible suspects or a motive for the shooting.

.@fairfaxpolice helicopter is assisting APD with shooting investigation and is flying over Alexandria. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 23, 2017

The shooting took place in Alexandria's All Veterans Park at about 9pm Sunday.

Police have since said the incident was contained to the park and there is “no threat” to the community.