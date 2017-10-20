Playboy features 1st ever transgender playmate – but not everyone's on board
While French model Ines Rau is not the first trans woman to pose for Playboy – that would be Caroline "Tula" Cossey in 1991 – she is the first to feature in the centerfold in the prominent status of a playmate.
"Being a woman is just being a woman." Meet November 2017 Playmate Ines Rau, the first transgender Playmate. https://t.co/w28vfilSP9pic.twitter.com/iVAqOgB0TK— Playboy (@Playboy) October 18, 2017
Not unexpectedly, the news kicked up a social media storm. While many congratulated Ines Rau on making history...
Congrats to Ines Rau!! The first ever trans women to be a PlayBoy Playmate! :) 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/HiWOML8ziV— ✨Ricki Sophie Ortiz✨ (@HelloKittyRicki) October 19, 2017
Others could not stomach it. Comments ranged from suggestions that Hugh Hefner himself was "turning in his grave" over this, to prophesizing a reader exodus.
@playboy just announced it will feature its first transgender playmate.. Hef didn’t die. He killed himself so he wouldn’t have see this!— Steve Mudflap McGrew (@stevemcgrew) October 19, 2017
Even Jenna Jameson, former adult film star and Playboy TV show host, joined the outraged crowd.
So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate... 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️— Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017
Inevitably, there followed a backlash against the backlash. Soon enough, someone blamed Trump.
The replies to Playboy announcing Ines Rau as the mag's first transgender Playmate are a direct look into Trump's America.— Chris O'Shea (@ChrisJOShea) October 19, 2017
Playboy stood firmly by its decision, comparing Ines Rau to Jennifer Jackson, the first black playmate it featured back in 1965.
History repeats itself. pic.twitter.com/KVGmQMc4gg— Playboy (@Playboy) October 19, 2017