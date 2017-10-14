LaGuardia Airport partially evacuated, man arrested over 'bomb threat'
The individual was arrested after he argued with an airline employee at Terminal B and threatened them with a bomb, according to police, as reported by ABC.
The man reportedly put a bag on the airline counter claiming it contained a bomb.
The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in as a precaution to identify the package and no explosive was found.
La Guardia posted a series of tweets warning Terminal B passengers to expect delays and contact their airline for flight information due to police activity.
It added that concourses A and B inside Terminal B were not accessible due to police attending an incident.
Due to police activity, traffic is heavy around #LGA Terminal B. Please contact airline for flight info and leave extra time.— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 14, 2017
Due to police activity, #LGA concourses A & B at Terminal B are not accessible and passengers should expect delays.— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 14, 2017
Normal operations have now resumed at Terminal B, according to the airport.
Authorities have reopened #LGA Terminal B after an earlier threat was determined non-credible. Travelers expect delays & allow extra time.— LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) October 14, 2017
The New York City Transit bus service said that the NYPD investigation had disrupted a number of services in both directions.
Both directions, Q48, Q72, M60-SBS and Q70-SBS buses are running with delays, because of NYPD investigation at terminal B in LaGuardia.— NYCT Buses (@NYCTBus) October 14, 2017
A number of passengers at the airport posted tweets asking for more information about the incident. One poster said she saw a man in handcuffs being taken away by police.
#NY1 what's going on at LaGuardia airport? Half of terminal B closed, I saw 1 man in handcuffs being arrested, tons of police every where.— Heathers Photography (@HeathersPix) October 14, 2017
What’s going on at #LAGUARDIA there are cops and military everywhere locked down the southwest gate. No answers anywhere.— Mike Minjarez (@MikeMinjarez) October 14, 2017
