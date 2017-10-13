Et tu, Pikachu? CNN claim Russia used Pokemon Go to meddle in US elections mocked online

An investigation by CNN has discovered that suspected Russian actors allegedly used the popular augmented-reality game Pokemon Go to sow discord and fuel racial tensions among Americans during the 2016 US presidential election.

The report alleged that a Tumblr page linked to a supposed Russian hacking group promoted a contest encouraging people involved in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to play Pokemon Go at sites known for being scenes of police brutality. The aim, the report claimed, was to inflame racial tensions.

READ MORE: ‘Did you get one?’ Reporter busted hunting Pokemon at State Dept. briefing (VIDEO)

In what seems an elaborate, and rather contrived, scheme, players were apparently told to change their characters’ names to victims of the incidents.

A post by ‘Eric Garner’, the name of a man who died after being put in a chokehold by police in Staten Island, New York, in 2014, even promoted a contest offering the winner an Amazon Prime gift card. CNN found no evidence that anyone entered the contest.

Twitter has reacted with all its usual wit and imagination. The story’s seemingly farcical nature proved too much for some people.

Pokemon Go? OK, I quit. — J.M. Berger (@intelwire) October 12, 2017

Others quickly decided that riffing on the cartoonish turn of events was the way to go.

CNN: ‘Pokemon Go’ was used by Russian trolls to sow discord on #SocialMediahttps://t.co/lP0ST2qtADpic.twitter.com/oPjy2kcc97 — Pokemon Newz (@Pokemon_Newz) October 12, 2017

*hears Pokemon Go / Russia news*

* immediately runs to Photoshop * pic.twitter.com/WpG8wJZ8Xq — Andrew Wyrich (@AndrewWyrich) October 12, 2017

So Russia used Pokemon Go to meddle in our election, and we ended up with Gumshoos as president. pic.twitter.com/hW0ZLixpml — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) October 12, 2017

Some sought to pour scorn on the idea that supposed Russian meddling in the popular augmented-reality game would keep people from going to the polls.

i was gonna vote in november but then russian bulbasaur told me 'not to pokemon go to the polls after all' and i foolishly assented — Luke Savage (@LukewSavage) October 12, 2017

Concern grew, too, for how the story might affect former FBI Director Robert Mueller’s special investigation into alleged election meddling.

@RMac18: Just imagine Robert Mueller having to download #PokemonGo as part of his investigation 😭 pic.twitter.com/iCf9Qu8HI7 — Ray Dennis 🇻🇮 (@raydennis) October 12, 2017

One user felt Pikachu’s reported betrayal was near-Shakespearean, while another painted the much-loved cartoon characters in the same poor light as some Trump supporters.

Pikachu is a Russian agent!! Great use of taxpayer $$$ and ten months of wasted time #Pokemonpic.twitter.com/us3X3Ikk7B — Maine Antifa (@MaineAntifa) October 12, 2017

In hindsight, it was pretty obvious which Pikachu mole that the Russians were using to influence our election through Pokemon Go. pic.twitter.com/TeR18JfBuD — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 12, 2017

READ MORE: Dancing Pikachu dragged off stage after routine goes awry at Pokemon festival (VIDEO)