NYT & YouTube collusion spawns fake news ‘bastard child’ – Project Veritas to RT

Project Veritas Communications Director Stephen Gordon has told RT about an undercover video showing a New York Times employee allegedly admitting to manipulating how the newspaper’s content is released and viewed.

Gordon said that Project Veritas’ newly released video of the New York Times audience strategy editor Nick Dudich shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Read more

“It's not exactly that they're revelations, because I think it’s something we all know happens,” he said. “There's collusion between the social media networks and the major media outlets.”

Gordon added: “We caught them admitting it.”

Dudich states in the video that the Times created content for their YouTube channel that negatively covered Facebook, so he decided to place the video in a spot where he knew it would not draw a lot of traffic.

Gordon told RT there is a longstanding connection between the Times and YouTube.

“When New York Times and YouTube are in bed, the bastard child of that relationship is fake news,” he said. “We've got more to come on the New York Times.”

The New York Times has responded to the undercover video with a statement on Tuesday.

“Based on what we’ve seen in the Project Veritas video, it appears that a recent hire in a junior position violated our ethical standards and misrepresented his role,” Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said, the New York Times reported.

READ MORE: NYT video editor caught bragging about slanting Trump coverage (VIDEO)

“In his role at The Times, he was responsible for posting already published video on other platforms and was never involved in the creation or editing of Times videos. We are reviewing the situation now,” Ha Rhoades said.

“We will update our readers on the situation when possible,” she added.

Project Veritas was founded in 2010 by conservative political activist James O'Keefe.