Motorbike explodes outside Jordanian military attache building in Paris
HomeAmerica

Trump tosses paper towels into crowd of Puerto Rico hurricane survivors (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Trump tosses paper towels into crowd of Puerto Rico hurricane survivors (VIDEO)
U.S. President Donald Trump tosses rolls of paper towels to people at a hurricane relief distribution center at Calvary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
The US President has been caught on video while throwing packs of paper towels into a crowd of people in Puerto Rico, devastated by hurricane Maria.

Donald Trump visited locals in the neighborhood of Gauynabo on Tuesday in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Standing before Puerto Rico residents at a church, the President distributed food to them – and then started hurling bundles of paper towels into the crowd.

Many took to social media to voice their criticism of Trump’s conduct.

During his tour to Puerto Rico, Trump also sparked criticism for his comments comparing the death toll from the infamous 2005 Hurricane Katrina to that of Puerto Rico, which has recently suffered two devastating hurricanes.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.