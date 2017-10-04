Trump tosses paper towels into crowd of Puerto Rico hurricane survivors (VIDEO)
Donald Trump visited locals in the neighborhood of Gauynabo on Tuesday in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Standing before Puerto Rico residents at a church, the President distributed food to them – and then started hurling bundles of paper towels into the crowd.
Many took to social media to voice their criticism of Trump’s conduct.
Stupid Trump! They are people do not treat them as animals! Throwing food to people.... shame shame— Fernando Heredia (@polloh54) October 3, 2017
Republicans: Kneeling for the National Anthem is offensive.— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 3, 2017
Trump: What if I throw paper towels at hurricane survivors? pic.twitter.com/p8aofglDIc
During his tour to Puerto Rico, Trump also sparked criticism for his comments comparing the death toll from the infamous 2005 Hurricane Katrina to that of Puerto Rico, which has recently suffered two devastating hurricanes.