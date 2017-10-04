Trump tosses paper towels into crowd of Puerto Rico hurricane survivors (VIDEO)

The US President has been caught on video while throwing packs of paper towels into a crowd of people in Puerto Rico, devastated by hurricane Maria.

Donald Trump visited locals in the neighborhood of Gauynabo on Tuesday in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Standing before Puerto Rico residents at a church, the President distributed food to them – and then started hurling bundles of paper towels into the crowd.

Many took to social media to voice their criticism of Trump’s conduct.





Stupid Trump! They are people do not treat them as animals! Throwing food to people.... shame shame — Fernando Heredia (@polloh54) October 3, 2017

Republicans: Kneeling for the National Anthem is offensive.

Trump: What if I throw paper towels at hurricane survivors? pic.twitter.com/p8aofglDIc — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 3, 2017

During his tour to Puerto Rico, Trump also sparked criticism for his comments comparing the death toll from the infamous 2005 Hurricane Katrina to that of Puerto Rico, which has recently suffered two devastating hurricanes.