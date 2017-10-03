‘Promoting Russian? We can help’: Foreign Ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers
The CIA’s tweet addressed to Russian speakers included a picture asking in Russian: “Do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist?” It then cryptically promised would-be spies a place on a noble mission to “unveil the truth.”
Speak Russian?— CIA (@CIA) 29 сентября 2017 г.
US citizen with a college degree?
Interest in national security?
Your skills are needed here.https://t.co/acebqeWxtypic.twitter.com/nxWJdNt9gw
The CIA’s call for help did not go unnoticed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which on Monday posted a witty response to both its Russian and English-language accounts.
.@CIA, thanks for support & promotion of Russian language. Why have U been hiding it? We are ready to assist with experts & recommendations pic.twitter.com/YeQQiGWIJ7— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 2 октября 2017 г.
“CIA thanks for support & promotion of Russian language. Why have U been hiding it? We are ready to assist with experts & recommendations,” the ministry said.