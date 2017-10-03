‘Promoting Russian? We can help’: Foreign Ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers

Russian Foreign Ministry has come up with a tongue-in-cheek response to the Central Intelligence Agency’s tweet calling on Russian language specialists to help “unveil the truth.” The ministry mocked the effort by offering its own experts and advice.

The CIA’s tweet addressed to Russian speakers included a picture asking in Russian: “Do you know what you can do as a CIA linguist?” It then cryptically promised would-be spies a place on a noble mission to “unveil the truth.”

Speak Russian?

US citizen with a college degree?

Interest in national security?



Your skills are needed here.https://t.co/acebqeWxtypic.twitter.com/nxWJdNt9gw — CIA (@CIA) 29 сентября 2017 г.

The CIA’s call for help did not go unnoticed by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which on Monday posted a witty response to both its Russian and English-language accounts.

.@CIA, thanks for support & promotion of Russian language. Why have U been hiding it? We are ready to assist with experts & recommendations pic.twitter.com/YeQQiGWIJ7 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 2 октября 2017 г.

