Evacuations as fire rages along California freeway (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
The canyon fire began close to Freeway 91 just after 1pm on Monday and has now spread to 2,000 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
#CanyonFire still burning #hot in #Corona. Charred area now up to 2,000 acres. Lots of #firefighters on the scene battling #blaze at #night. pic.twitter.com/NxogPD8jmo— luis sinco (@luissinco) September 26, 2017
Aircraft and more than 300 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the blaze, which is only 5 percent contained, according to the fire service’s latest updates.
Air drops will continue all night long & we will be able to provide an update sometime tomorrow morning. https://t.co/nzwP8PHFel— Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017
SCHOOLS CLOSED 9/26/17:— Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017
Adams Elementary School
Cesar Chavez Academy
Coronita Elementary School
Prado View Elementary School
Four schools have been closed due to the threat from the flames, with Corona City authorities urging people to leave their homes south of Green River Road to the Trudy Way area.
An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Corona High School gymnasium.
#CanyonFire racing down hillsides in Corona, but we haven't seen it reach any homes here on San Ramon Dr yet. @CBSLApic.twitter.com/qk7b5BVaYF— Tina Patel (@tina_patel) September 26, 2017
CORONA EVACUATIONS for the #CanyonFire on the following streets: pic.twitter.com/bq0BIXd63c— Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017
Footage posted to social media shows huge fires burning across the hills above the city of Corona, with flames and plumes of smoke cutting across major roadways in the area.