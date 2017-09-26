Evacuations as fire rages along California freeway (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A ferocious fire has destroyed more than 1,700 acres of land near Chino Hills State Park, California, with emergency crews urging people to evacuate homes and schools in the area.

The canyon fire began close to Freeway 91 just after 1pm on Monday and has now spread to 2,000 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Aircraft and more than 300 firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the blaze, which is only 5 percent contained, according to the fire service’s latest updates.

Air drops will continue all night long & we will be able to provide an update sometime tomorrow morning. https://t.co/nzwP8PHFel — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017

SCHOOLS CLOSED 9/26/17:

Adams Elementary School

Cesar Chavez Academy

Coronita Elementary School

Prado View Elementary School — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017

Four schools have been closed due to the threat from the flames, with Corona City authorities urging people to leave their homes south of Green River Road to the Trudy Way area.

An evacuation shelter has been opened at the Corona High School gymnasium.

#CanyonFire racing down hillsides in Corona, but we haven't seen it reach any homes here on San Ramon Dr yet. @CBSLApic.twitter.com/qk7b5BVaYF — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) September 26, 2017

CORONA EVACUATIONS for the #CanyonFire on the following streets: pic.twitter.com/bq0BIXd63c — Corona Fire Dept (@CoronaFireDept) September 26, 2017

Footage posted to social media shows huge fires burning across the hills above the city of Corona, with flames and plumes of smoke cutting across major roadways in the area.

Earlier tonight on our way back from the gas station. #fire #flames #mountianside #corona #california #smoke #ash A post shared by Chimelle (@cakees33) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

#CanyonFire now burning dangerously close to the 91E freeway. Homes threatened in #Corona, evacuations ordered. AVOID this area. A post shared by Greg Lee (@abc7greg) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT