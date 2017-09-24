‘North Korean leadership won’t be around much longer’ – Trump

Donald Trump has once again taken to Twitter to threaten Kim Jong-un after North Korea’s foreign minister spoke on the floor of the United Nations General Assembly Saturday.

“Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!” Trump tweeted in response to Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho’s comments.

Trump threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea (population 26 million) during his first UN address Thursday.

“It is only a forlorn hope to consider any chance that the DPRK [North Korea] would be shaken an inch or change its stance due to the harsher sanctions by the hostile forces,” Ri told the UN General Assembly on Saturday, adding that it was “inevitable” that North Korean weapons systems would target the US mainland after Trump’s ongoing barrage of insults leveled against Kim Jong-un.

'Trump's insults against Kim Jong-un make 'our rockets inevitable' -

In a statement on Friday, Kim described Trump as a “mentally deranged dotard,” after which Ri referred to the US president as “Mr. Evil President” in an almost cartoonish escalation of the rhetoric between the two nations, which is as tiresome as it is terrifying.

The US Air Force sent B-1B Lancer bombers to conduct a flyby in international waters near the Korean Peninsula in yet another show of force which is unlikely to curb the rogue state’s nuclear ambitions.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck North Korea Saturday, briefly sparking fears that it may have conducted another nuclear weapons test. The country conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on September 3.