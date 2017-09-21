New US executive order to target foreign banks doing business with North Korea – Trump

"I am announcing a new executive order to sign that significantly expands authorities to target individuals, companies, financial institutions that finance and facilitate trade with North Korea,” Trump said.

We will be putting more #sanctions on North Korea - Trump https://t.co/kriTTIpVRnpic.twitter.com/nkDF1ePgk3 — RT America (@RT_America) September 21, 2017

During the announcement on Thursday, Trump was asked by reporters if dialogue was still possible with Pyongyang, and he replied "Why not?"