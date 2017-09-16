‘Narcos’ location scout found riddled with bullets in Mexico

A location manager for the Netflix hit series ‘Narcos’ has been found shot dead in central Mexico where he was scouting for locations for the upcoming season of the show.

Carlos Munoz Portal was found dead in his car in a remote area of Mexico state.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

Mexican news outlet Milenio report that he was found with several gunshot wounds on a dirt road in San Bartolo Actopan near the city of Temascalapa. Police are reportedly struggling to figure out how or why Munoz was killed.

“The victim’s car was found in a cactus field. We do not know if he was in Hidalgo and from there they followed him or if he was in the State of Mexico and tried to flee towards Hidalgo,” spokesman for the State Attorney’s office Claudio Barrera said.

“Given the depopulated area we have no witnesses,” spokesman for the State Attorney’s office Claudio Barrera said.

The Mexican Institute of Cinematography (Imcine) issued a statement mourning Munoz’s death.

Lamentamos el fallecimiento del cineasta Carlos Muñoz Portal https://t.co/icJG0Vdeof — IMCINE (@imcine) September 15, 2017

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal,” Netflix said in a statement.

“A well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate what happened.”

The experienced location scout had worked on several high profile films including Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto, Fast & Furious and the James Bond film Spectre.